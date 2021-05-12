Global Bottled Water Market Research Report 2021-2026

Bottled water refers to drinking water which is packaged in plastic and glass bottles or containers. Bottled water before packaging goes through several process of purification so as to maintain the water standards prescribed by regulatory government authorities like FDA Food and Drug Administration. Bottled water is of different types which include mineral water, distilled water, purified water, well water, spring water and others. Bottled water is packaged in small bottles, containers and other suitable enclosures.
Products segment global bottled water market into flavored, still, functional and carbonated. Functional and flavored bottled water have immense market opportunities owing to their growing demand. Still and carbonated bottled water are dominant product segments of this market.
Asia Pacific is the leading geographic market and is expected to continue over the forecast. India and China are regions responsible for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific region. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe is also witnessing rapid market growth owing to the growth of bottled water market in Germany. North America is an emerging market which is expected to grow over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa are expected to show steady market growth.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Bottled Water Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/663-bottled-water-market-report
Leading companies in the bottled water packaging market are:
- CG Roxane LLC
- Groupe Danone
- Ajegroup SA
- Coca-Cola Company
- Nestle Waters
- Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A.
- HassiaWaters International GmbH & Co. KG
- Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd.
- Icelandic Water Holdings ehf.
- Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC
- Grupo Vichy Catalan, PepsiCo, Inc.
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, Ltd.
- Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Bottled Water By Products:
- Still
- Carbonated
- Flavored
- Functional
Bottled Water By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Bottled Water Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-663
The Global Bottled Water Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Bottled Water Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Bottled Water Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Bottled Water Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Bottled Water Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Bottled Water Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Bottled Water Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Bottled Water Industry
Purchase the complete Global Bottled Water Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-663
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Smart Water Bottle Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/02/bottled-water-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/