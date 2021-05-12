Global Carboxylic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026

Carboxylic acids are organic acids containing the carboxyl group (-COOH). Growing demand for intermediates manufactured from carboxylic acid is expected to boost the market for these acids. However, factors such as strict government regulations on the manufacturing of petro-based carboxylic acids and the presence of organic and natural substitutes in the animal feed industry are major setbacks carboxylic acid market.
The various products of carboxylic acids in the market are acetic acid, valeric acid, isovaleric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid, citric acid, caproic acid, stearic acid and others. Carboxylic acids are the basic materials required in the manufacture of Food & beverages, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care & cosmetics, Consumer goods, Lubricants and other products.
Consumer Goods are emerging as the largest end-user industry and rising demands for plastics in customer goods is a major driver for this industry. North America and Europe are the biggest markets for Carboxylic Acids. The growth of food and beverages industry in Latin America and Asia Pacific is driving the carboxylic acid market in these regions. The Middle East & Africa markets are growing at a medium rate owing to rising demand for these acids in lubricants, construction, and consumer goods industries.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major manufacturers of carboxylic acids include:
- BASF SE
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Celanese Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- OXEA
- Perstorp Holdings AB
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Finetech Industry Limited.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Carboxylic Acid By Product:
- Acetic acid
- Valeric acid
- Isovaleric acid
- Formic acid
- Propionic acid
- Butyric acid
- Isobutyric acid
- Citric acid
- Caproic acid
- Stearic acid
- Others
Carboxylic Acid By End-user:
- Food & beverages
- Animal feed
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal care & cosmetics
- Consumer goods
- Lubricants
- Others
Carboxylic Acid By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
