Global Carboxylic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026



Carboxylic acids are organic acids containing the carboxyl group (-COOH). Growing demand for intermediates manufactured from carboxylic acid is expected to boost the market for these acids. However, factors such as strict government regulations on the manufacturing of petro-based carboxylic acids and the presence of organic and natural substitutes in the animal feed industry are major setbacks carboxylic acid market.

The various products of carboxylic acids in the market are acetic acid, valeric acid, isovaleric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid, citric acid, caproic acid, stearic acid and others. Carboxylic acids are the basic materials required in the manufacture of Food & beverages, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care & cosmetics, Consumer goods, Lubricants and other products.

Consumer Goods are emerging as the largest end-user industry and rising demands for plastics in customer goods is a major driver for this industry. North America and Europe are the biggest markets for Carboxylic Acids. The growth of food and beverages industry in Latin America and Asia Pacific is driving the carboxylic acid market in these regions. The Middle East & Africa markets are growing at a medium rate owing to rising demand for these acids in lubricants, construction, and consumer goods industries.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Browse the complete Global Carboxylic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/662-carboxylic-acid-market-report



The major manufacturers of carboxylic acids include:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

OXEA

Perstorp Holdings AB

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Finetech Industry Limited.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Carboxylic Acid By Product:

Acetic acid

Valeric acid

Isovaleric acid

Formic acid

Propionic acid

Butyric acid

Isobutyric acid

Citric acid

Caproic acid

Stearic acid

Others



Carboxylic Acid By End-user:

Food & beverages

Animal feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & cosmetics

Consumer goods

Lubricants

Others



Carboxylic Acid By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Carboxylic Acid Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-662



The Global Carboxylic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Carboxylic Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Carboxylic Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Carboxylic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis By End-user

Chapter 7 Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Carboxylic Acid Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Carboxylic Acid Industry



Purchase the complete Global Carboxylic Acid Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-662



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/02/carboxylic-acid-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/