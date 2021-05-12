Global Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

Foodservice packaging and disposable refers packing items that are used for single usage purpose. These packaging is widely used for take away, home deliveries, fast-food joints, supermarkets, catering agencies etc. They are designed for single use after which it is recycled or disposed as solid waste. Therefore, they are hygienic, reduces food contamination and spreading of diseases. They are generally made from plastics, paper, bamboo and bio-resins.

The disposables are classified as disposable cups, molded fiber plates, paper plates, straws, paper wraps, pizza boxes, napkins, lids etc. The food service packing are classified as plastic trays, film lids, wrapping films, paper trays and lids, liquid bottles, metal cans, liquid cartons, folding cartons, bags and sachets etc. In addition, they are classified according to end users as fresh food, frozen foods, dry foods, ready to eat meals, dairy products, bakery, packaged water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages etc.

The major drivers in contributing to the overall growth of food service packaging and disposable market are rising number of fast-food industry, hectic lifestyle, increase in number of working women and growing trend of nuclear families. The busy corporate lifestyle in cities provide very little or no time for cooking; so the customers opt for ready to eat meals which indirectly boosts the food service packaging and disposable markets. The growing trend of nuclear families and bachelors living away from home also help to boost this market. The mushrooming of fast-food centers even in small towns also help in the growth of this segment. As most of the foodservice packaging and disposables materials are made up of plastics they possess threat to the environment. The biggest challenge in this segment is to produce cost effective and eco-friendly products.

The major companies operating in the foodservice packaging and disposable market are:

Alcan Inc.

Airlite Plastics Co.

Cascades Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

Ball Corp.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Hoffmaster Group Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

International Paper Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Inline Plastics Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Douglas Stephen Plastics, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By Types:

Disposables Disposable Cups Moulded Fibre Plates Paper Plates, Straws Plastic Clamshells Paper Wraps Pizza Boxes Plastic Utensils Napkins Lids

Foodservice Packaging Plastic Trays Rigid Plastic Lids Film Lids Wrapping Film Foil Trays Paperboard Trays And Lids Plastic Bottles Dispensing Pouches, Including Bag-In-Box Bags & Sachets Metal Cans Glass Liquid Cartons Folding Cartons



Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By End-Use:

Fresh Food

Frozen Or Chilled Food

Dry Food

Ready Meals

Baked and Savoury Products

Milk, Cheese And Dairy Products

Confectionery

Canned And Preserved Foods

Soups, Sauces, Pickles, Oils & Fats, Salt & Pepper

Hot Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Packaged Water

Juices And Juice Drinks/Nectars

Sports, Energy Drinks, Dilutables

Beer (And Cider)

Wine

Spirits And Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages

Foodservice Packaging and Disposables By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Foodservice Packaging and Disposables Industry



