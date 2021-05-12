Global Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Research Report 2021-2026

Super absorbent acrylics are sodium salt of polyacrylic acid and function as water locking polymers. Acrylics are the derivatives in the production of superabsorbent polymers. These acrylics have ability to absorb 200 to 300 times of water in comparison to its mass. Owing to the absorbing function it is majorly used in the manufacturing of baby and adult contingency diapers. In addition, it is widely used in agriculture and other specialty absorbent applications.

Super absorbent acrylics are used as sequestering agents, thickening agents, coatings, artificial snow, laundry detergent, disposable diapers, potted plants, bath time recreational gel, super absorbent polymers. The major ingredients of super absorbent acrylics market are acrylic acid, acrylic esters, acetone and 1,6 – hexanediol (HDO). Super absorbent acrylics finds applications in paints & coatings, construction, industrial applications, textiles, plastic composites, adhesives & sealants, paper and paperboard and other.

The market for super absorbent acrylics is spread worldwide, where North America and Europe are the major consumers for this polymer. Asia Pacific is a fastest emerging market for this compound. Growth in demand for baby and adult contingency diapers and demand from agricultural segments are the driving factors for the global super absorbent acrylics market. Geriatric population growth in North America and Europe has also boosted the demand for this polymer.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Browse the complete Global Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/642-super-absorbent-acrylics-market-report



Companies operating in the production and manufacturing of super absorbent acrylics and its derivative products are:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

American Acryl L.P.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Dow Chemical

Formosa Plastics Group

Hitachi Chemical Company

Jiangsu Jurong Chemical & Industrial Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Company Ltd.

Worlee Chemie GmbH

others.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Ingredients

Acrylic Acid

Acrylic Esters

Acetone

1,6 – Hexanediol (HDO)



By Applications

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Industrial Applications

Textiles

Plastic Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper and Paperboard

Other



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Download Free Sample Report of Global Super Absorbent Acrylics Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-642



The Global Super Absorbent Acrylics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Super Absorbent Acrylics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Analysis By Ingredients

Chapter 6 Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Super Absorbent Acrylics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Super Absorbent Acrylics Industry



Purchase the complete Global Super Absorbent Acrylics Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-642



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Acrylic Paints Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/31/super-absorbent-acrylics-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/