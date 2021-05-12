Global Refinery Catalysts Market Research Report 2021-2026

Refinery catalysts are inhibitors which facilitate faster refining of crude oil. Refinery catalysts are chemicals which boost the refining process without undergoing any self-change in their chemical properties. Catalysts play a very vital role in petroleum refining and shale gas exploration. Refinery catalysts are thus immensely used in petroleum refining due to its beneficial aspects.

Global refinery catalysts market is segmented on the basis of ingredients into metals, chemical compounds and zeolites. Based on types global refinery catalysts are classified as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst; alkylation catalyst; hydro-processing catalyst which include hydro-treating catalyst and hydro- cracking catalyst; and others that include isomerization catalyst, sweetening catalyst and hydrodesulphurization catalyst.

Increasing population accompanied by fast moving lifestyle of consumers has led to the increased demand of petroleum products. This in turn empowers the rapid growth of global refinery catalyst market. Research and development of green catalyst is a significant factor in the modern market which fuels the growth of global refinery catalyst market. Increase in the number of vehicle production and transport is another factor expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Environmental concerns, adverse health effect and high cost are factors which restrain the growth of global refinery catalyst market.

Leading companies in the global refinery catalyst market are:

Albemarle Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BASF SE

Royal Dutch

Haldor Topsoe

W.R. Grace & Co.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Refinery Catalysts By Types:

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst

Hydro-Processing Catalyst Hydro-Treating Catalyst Hydro-Cracking Catalyst

Alkylation Catalyst

Others Sweetening Catalyst Isomerization Catalyst Hydrodesulphurization Catalyst





Refinery Catalysts By Ingredients:

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical Compounds



Refinery Catalysts By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Refinery Catalysts Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Refinery Catalysts Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Refinery Catalysts Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Refinery Catalysts Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Refinery Catalysts Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Refinery Catalysts Market Analysis By Ingredients

Chapter 7 Refinery Catalysts Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Refinery Catalysts Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Refinery Catalysts Industry



