Global Vacuum Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026

Vacuum packaging is airtight packing method of the product prior to sealing. It is useful in removing the atmospheric oxygen from the container to increase the shelf life of edible items and to reduce the volume of the package. It also inhibits the growth of microbial organisms such as bacteria and fungi and prevents evaporation of the volatile components. It is used to store dry food items such as nuts, cereals, packaged meats, cheese, coffee and potato chips over a long period of time. In addition, it is used to store fresh vegetables, fruits, liquids for a shorter period of time. Vacuum packaging also helps to store non-food items like bedding, clothes, soft toys etc. as it reduces the volume of the package.
The vacuum packaging market is driven by supplier orientation and urbanization, rapid industrialization also boosts its sales. The market has undergone continuous innovation and technological up gradations. The major constraint for vacuum packaging market is the growing ecological consciousness among the consumers who prefer bio degradable, recycled plastics. This has led to the major players to invest in research and development. The innovations such as recycled packaging and lightweight are also adding to the growth of vacuum packaging market. Rise in organized retail, demand for hygienic packaging and increasing in manufacture output also helps in the growth and demand of vacuum packaging.
The upcoming technology â€œIntelligent Packagingâ€ with the use of RFID technology provides opportunity to the vacuum packaging market. Intelligent packaging helps the users to assess the quality of the materials inside the packaging due to its ability to sense and detect the external as well as internal changes in the product.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players in the market are:
- Amcor Limited
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Linpac Packaging Limited
- Bemis Company
- Sealed Air Corporation etc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Vacuum Packaging By Packaging Material
- Polyethylene
- Polyamide
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Others (Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyester)
Vacuum Packaging By Machinery
- Thermoformers
- External Vacuum Sealers
- Tray-Sealing Machines
- Others (Vacuum Chamber Machines, Mini Vacuum Machines)
Vacuum Packaging By Pack Type
- Flexible Packaging
- Semi-Rigid Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
Vacuum Packaging By Application:
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Goods
- Others (Consumer Goods)
Vacuum Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
