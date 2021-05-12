Global Third Party Logistics Market Research Report 2021-2026

Third party logistics (3PL) are third party outsourcing services. The providers of this service are specialized in grated operation, warehousing and transportation services. In addition, providers are involved in delivering value-added services for production or procurement of goods.

Third party logistics market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

A.N. Deringer, Inc.

Americold

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corporation

BDP International

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CEVA Logistics

Coyote Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL

Dupre Logistics, LLC

Echo Global Logistics

Exel

Expeditors International of Washington

FedEx

GENCO

HWC Logistics

J. B. Hunt

Kuehne + Nagel

Landstar System

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Panalpina

Pilot Freight Services

RR Donnelley

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Schneider

Total Quality Logistics

Transplace

Unyson Logistic

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

UTi Worldwide

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides third party logistics market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Third Party Logistics By Service:

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

International Transportation Management (ITM)

Warehousing & Distribution

Logistics Software



Third Party Logistics By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Third Party Logistics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Third Party Logistics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Third Party Logistics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Third Party Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Third Party Logistics Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 6 Third Party Logistics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Third Party Logistics Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Third Party Logistics Industry



