Global Active Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026

Active packaging is a technology in packaging systems that interacts actively with the inner product and extends its shelf life and maintains product quality beyond just protecting the containment. Mostly active packaging systems are used with food items, however the use of active packaging in non-food items are emerging trends. They can absorb moisture, ethanol and emit carbon dioxide. They can prevent contamination and conveniently display useful product information. One of the most commonly used active packaging technology is oxygen scavengers.

Based on the technology used, active packaging is classified into two broad groups as gas scavengers which includes oxygen, ethylene and carbon dioxide; and controllers that comprise moisture and corrosion. Depending on the area of application, the report is segmented into food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and others.

The prime factors which are driving the growth of active packaging market are changing consumer lifestyle, consumers seeking convenience and soaring demand for ready to eat meals and frozen food. In addition, the demand of food manufacturers for more shelf life of items and their concern regarding product theft from stores are propelling the growth of active packaging market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players in the global active packaging market include:

Ball Corp.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis

Constar International

Graham Packaging

Rexam Plc

Sysco Corp.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

VIP Packaging



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Active Packaging By Technology:

Gas Scavengers Oxygen Ethylene Carbon Dioxide

Controllers Moisture Corrosion





Active Packaging By Application:

Food And Beverages

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Others



Active Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Active Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Active Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Active Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Active Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Active Packaging Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Active Packaging Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Active Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Active Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Active Packaging Industry



