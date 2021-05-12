Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Research Report 2021-2026

Sodium reduction ingredients are items that control the subsistence of sodium during excessive intake. In addition these ingredients contain mineral salts, amino acids, and yeast extracts. Rising health concerns associated with excessive intake of sodium leads to hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Growing trends of consuming processed and packaged food are been focused for sodium reduction ingredients.



Drivers

Increased health awareness

Government regulations



Restraints

Lack of awareness on the quantity of sodium to be consumed

High ingredient costs

Sodium reduction ingredients market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Givaudan SA

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Jungbunzlauer AG

Kerry Group PLC

Royal DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides sodium reduction ingredients market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Sodium Reduction Ingredients By Type:

Amino Acids

Mineral Salts

Yeast Extracts

Others (Vegetable Protein, Trehalose Etc.)



Sodium Reduction Ingredients By Application:

Bakery And Confectionery

Dairy And Frozen Foods

Meat Products

Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks

Others (Cereals Etc.)



Sodium Reduction Ingredients By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sodium Reduction Ingredients Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sodium Reduction Ingredients Industry



