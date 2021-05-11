Global Cloud Billing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on provider, organization size, application, industry vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Cloud Billing market with company profiles of key players such as:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amdocs Inc.

Aria Systems, Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

SAP SE

Zuora, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Cloud Service Billing

Provisioning

Others



By Provider:

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Managed Service Providers



By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By Applications:

Account Management

Revenue Management

Customer Management

Others



By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Education

Public Sector and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and ITES

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Cloud Billing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cloud Billing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cloud Billing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cloud Billing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Provider

Chapter 7 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 8 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10 Cloud Billing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Cloud Billing Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Cloud Billing Industry



