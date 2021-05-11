Global Collaborative Robots Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market atractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on payload capacity, operational environment, components, application and industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Collaborative Robots market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Ltd.
- Kuka AG
- Fanuc Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Universal Robots A/S
- Rethink Robotics, Inc.
- Mrk-Systeme GmbH
- Precise Automation, Inc.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- F&P Robotics AG
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Payload Capacity:
- Up to 5 Kg
- Up to 10 Kg
- Above 10 Kg
By Component:
- Hardware
- Software
By Application:
- Assembly
- Pick and Place
- Handling
- Packaging
- Quality Testing
- Machine Tending
- Gluing and Welding
- Others
By Vertical Industry:
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Furniture and Equipment
- Plastic and Polymers
- Metal and Machining
- Electronics and Consumer Goods
- Pharma and Chemistry
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Collaborative Robots Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Collaborative Robots Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Collaborative Robots Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Collaborative Robots Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Collaborative Robots Market Analysis By Payload Capacity
Chapter 6 Collaborative Robots Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 7 Collaborative Robots Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Collaborative Robots Market Analysis By Vertical Industry
Chapter 9 Collaborative Robots Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Collaborative Robots Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Collaborative Robots Industry
