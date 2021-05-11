Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Semiconductor market with company profiles of key players such as:
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- On Semiconductor Corp.
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Component:
- Processors
- Microprocessor Units (MPUS)
- Microcontroller Units (MCUS)
- Digital Signal Processors (DSPS)
- Graphic Processing Units (GPUS)
- Analog ICS
- Amplifiers
- Interfaces
- Converters
- Comparators
- Asics and Assps
- Logic ICS
- Infotainments, Telematics, and Connectivity Devices
- Discrete Power Devices
- Small Signal Transistors
- Power Transistors
- Thyristors
- Rectifiers and Diodes
- Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Inertial Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Radars
- Memory Devices
- Lighting Devices
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Fuel Type:
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Electric and Hybrid
By Applications:
- Powertrain (Engine Control, Hev/Ev Motor, and Transmission)
- Safety (Air Bags, Electronic Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision, TPMS, and Parking Assistance)
- Body Electronics (Body Control Modules, Seta, Doors, Mirror & Windows Control, and HVAC Systems)
- Chassis (Brakes, Steering, Suspension, Traction Control, and Vehicle Dynamics Management)
- Telematics and Infotainment (Dashboards, Navigation, Connectivity Devices, and Audio-Video Systems)
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Automotive Semiconductor Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Automotive Semiconductor Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Automotive Semiconductor Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 6 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Vehicle Type
Chapter 7 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Fuel Type
Chapter 8 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 9 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Semiconductor Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Automotive Semiconductor Industry
