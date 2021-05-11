Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, vehicle type, fuel type, and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Semiconductor market with company profiles of key players such as:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Analog Devices, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Processors Microprocessor Units (MPUS) Microcontroller Units (MCUS) Digital Signal Processors (DSPS) Graphic Processing Units (GPUS)

Analog ICS Amplifiers Interfaces Converters Comparators Asics and Assps Logic ICS Infotainments, Telematics, and Connectivity Devices



Discrete Power Devices Small Signal Transistors Power Transistors Thyristors Rectifiers and Diodes

Sensors Image Sensors Pressure Sensors Inertial Sensors Temperature Sensors Radars

Memory Devices

Lighting Devices



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric and Hybrid



By Applications:

Powertrain (Engine Control, Hev/Ev Motor, and Transmission)

Safety (Air Bags, Electronic Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision, TPMS, and Parking Assistance)

Body Electronics (Body Control Modules, Seta, Doors, Mirror & Windows Control, and HVAC Systems)

Chassis (Brakes, Steering, Suspension, Traction Control, and Vehicle Dynamics Management)

Telematics and Infotainment (Dashboards, Navigation, Connectivity Devices, and Audio-Video Systems)



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Semiconductor Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Semiconductor Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Semiconductor Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 7 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Fuel Type

Chapter 8 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Semiconductor Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Automotive Semiconductor Industry



