Global Security Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the security analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
This market has been segmented based on application such as web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, application security analytics and others. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each application has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Alert Logic, Inc.
- Alien Vault, Inc.
- Arbor Networks, Inc.
- Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- EMC RSA
- Fireeye, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Logrhythm, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Service:
- professional services (consulting, training & education and support & maintenance)
- Managed Services
By Deployment Mode:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Application:
- Web Security Analytics
- Network Security Analytics
- Endpoint Security Analytics
- Application Security Analytics
- Others
By Vertical:
- Government and Defense
- Banking
- Financial Services
- Insurance (BFSI)
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Transportation
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Security Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Security Analytics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Security Analytics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Security Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 6 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Organization Size
Chapter 8 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 10 Security Analytics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Security Analytics Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Security Analytics Industry
