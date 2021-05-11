Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on grade, form and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Arkema SA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- CHI MEI Corporation
- Gehr Plastics, Inc.
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Polycasa N.V.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Grade
- General Purpose Grade
- Optical Grade
By Form:
- Extruded Sheet
- Cast Acrylic Sheet
- Pellets
- Beads
By Applications:
- Signs & Displays
- Construction
- Barriers
- Flooring
- Paints & Coatings
- Automotive
- Body Parts
- Accessories
- Electronics
- Lighting Fixtures
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis By Grade
Chapter 6 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis By Form
Chapter 7 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry
