Global Video Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the video analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Geographically, the video analytics market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Video Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communication

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Agent Video Intelligence

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Objectvideo

Genetec Inc.

Intuvision, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Video Analytics Market Analysis by Type:

Software

Services



Video Analytics Market Analysis by Applications:

Pattern Recognition

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Counting & Crowd management

Incident Detection

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others



Video Analytics Market Analysis by Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises



Video Analytics Market Analysis by Vertical:

Defense & Public Safety

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Critical Infrastructure Security

Airport and Maritime

Hospitality & Entertainment

Commercial & Industrial Security

BFSI

Others



Video Analytics Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Video Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Video Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Video Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Video Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Video Analytics Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Video Analytics Industry



