Global Video Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the video analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Geographically, the video analytics market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Video Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Avigilon Corporation
- Axis Communication
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Agent Video Intelligence
- Aventura Technologies, Inc.
- Objectvideo
- Genetec Inc.
- Intuvision, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Video Analytics Market Analysis by Type:
- Software
- Services
Video Analytics Market Analysis by Applications:
- Pattern Recognition
- Perimeter Intrusion Detection
- Counting & Crowd management
- Incident Detection
- Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)
- Others
Video Analytics Market Analysis by Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Video Analytics Market Analysis by Vertical:
- Defense & Public Safety
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Airport and Maritime
- Hospitality & Entertainment
- Commercial & Industrial Security
- BFSI
- Others
Video Analytics Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Video Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Video Analytics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Video Analytics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Video Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 8 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 9 Video Analytics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Video Analytics Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Video Analytics Industry
