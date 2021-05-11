Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on service type, deployment type, and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Equinix, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Salesforce.Com
- AT&T, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Computer Sciences Corporation
- Hewlett-Packard Company
- Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Service Type:
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)
- Managed Hosting
- Colocation Services
By Deployment Type:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Telecommunications And Ites
- Healthcare
- Media And Entertainment
- Government
- Education
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Research And Consulting Services
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Service Type
Chapter 6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Deployment Type
Chapter 7 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 8 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Cloud Infrastructure Services Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Cloud Infrastructure Services Industry
