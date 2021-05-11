Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on service type, deployment type, and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Salesforce.Com

AT&T, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Service Type:

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Services



By Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Telecommunications And Ites

Healthcare

Media And Entertainment

Government

Education

Energy

Manufacturing

Research And Consulting Services

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Service Type

Chapter 6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Deployment Type

Chapter 7 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Cloud Infrastructure Services Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Cloud Infrastructure Services Industry

