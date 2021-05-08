Inverted Pouches – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Inverted Pouches Market is expected to reach $18.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inverted Pouches Market include Glenroy Inc., ProAmpacSemco SAM, Polymer Packaging Inc, Aptar Group, Inc, and Taipak Enterprises Ltd.

Growing consumers inclination towards products that offer portability and increase in the R&D activities are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of filling and sealing equipment is hampering the growth of the market.

An inverted pouch is a flexible packaging solution, which can be used to pack food items such as sauces, condiments, and personal care products. The design of inverted pouches helps pull the product down to the bottom where the spout is located. It helps more products come out of the container without it getting stuck in the upper section of the pouch. Gravity plays an important role in getting the product down to the bottom of the pouch, which allows customers to get more for their money. Inverted pouches also eradicate extra food waste because more of the product can be retrieved from the container before it’s discarded. Consumers are more inclined towards products that offer convenience and features such as controlled dispensing, portability, ease of opening, and resealability, and are lightweight. Inverted pouches are considered ideal for on-the-go consumers and e-Commerce.

Based on the end-user, the food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rise in the percentage of on-the-go consumers coupled with high portability of the inverted pouch makes it a accepted choice among the food packaging manufacturers.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for inverted pouches in the countries especially in the U.S. The U.S alone accounts for a maximum market share in the global flexible packaging market. This further propels the growth of the market in the North American region. Furthermore, there is a high density of inverted pouch manufacturers in the region.

Materials Covered:

• Polyolefin

• Metalized Aluminum

• Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

• Nylon

Capacities Covered:

• Below 150 ml

• 150-500 ml

• 500ml -1 Liter

• Above 1 Liter

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

