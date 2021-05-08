Blockchain In Automotive And Aerospace & Aviation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market is expected to reach $8,565.20 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 58.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace & Aviation Market include XAIN AG, Ripple Labs Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Provenance Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Oaken Innovations, Microsoft, ConsenSys, IBM, Factom, Ethereum, Context Labs BV, R3, BTL Group Ltd., Mesosphere Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Productive Edge LLC, and Accenture.

The transparency and elimination of the risk of fraud decrease transaction price and fast transaction settlements and the establishment of consortium and association are propelling the market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise and awareness among the players are hampering the market growth.

Blockchain innovation is a decentralized distributed ledger that allows data to be recorded, secured, maintained, and shared among the participating individuals without a governing authority. It presents a creative methodology for managing data and executing transactions with accuracy, safety, and reliability.

Based on the type, the private blockchain segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the advantages of private blockchain over public and hybrid blockchains such as highly secured, permission network, and higher speed.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing number of autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, intelligent transportation system, and MaaS industry.

Types Covered:

• Public Blockchain

• Private Blockchain

• Hybrid Blockchain

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Aviation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

