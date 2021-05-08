Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is expected to reach $404.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market include RLE INTERNATIONAL Group, P3 AUTOMOTIVE GMBH, ASAP HOLDING GMBH, M Plan GmbH, Kistler Group, ITK Engineering AG, ALTEN Group, Horiba, GIGATRONIK Holding GmbH, FEV Group, Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH (ESG), Bertrandt, AVL, IAV GMBH, Altran, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Altair Engineering, and P+Z Engineering GmbH.

Rising concerns for the environment regarding the increasing pollution owing to the emission of harmful gasses from the gasoline and diesel vehicles and shift in preferences of OEMs for digitized solutions are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of the hybrid transmission system is hampering market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-outsourcing-market/request-sample

The automotive engineering services outsourcing is considered as a significant procedure in the manufacturing procedure of automobiles. The movement of the vehicle is ensured by the transmission which allows the power flow from the engine to the wheels.

Based on the application, the body & chassis segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high preference for light-weight chassis that result in lesser fuel emission and the predominant rise in the production of green vehicles to comply with minimal emission norms.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-outsourcing-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the availability of cost-effective labor in countries and major automobile OEMs.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Services Covered:

• Testing

• System Integration

• Prototyping

• Designing

• Body Leasing

Locations Covered:

• Off-Shore

• On-Shore

Propulsion Types Covered:

• IC (Internal Combustion) Engine

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Component Suppliers

• OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Applications Covered:

• Powertrain and After-Treatment

• Infotainment & Connectivity

• Body & Chassis

• Autonomous Driving/ADAS

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/