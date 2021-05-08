Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market is expected to reach $357.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market include Daikin, Danfoss, Electrolux, Emerson, Fujitsu, Gree, Honeywell, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Lennox, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek, Samsung Electronics and United Technologies.

Increasing government guidelines for saving energy and rising trend of smart homes are the major factors driving the market growth. However, shortage of skilled labor is restraining the market growth.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems provide heating and cooling services. These systems control the indoor air quality, humidity, and temperature of buildings and vehicles. These are also responsible for air filter as well as it provides a comfortable indoor environment if properly maintained. They are used in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. They are necessary for data centers to control the ambient environment.

Based on application, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand due to growth in urbanization and rise in construction spending in this sector. These units take a significant amount of space and so are located on rooftops of buildings.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence & growth of major contributors such as China, India, and Japan, rising population and increasing construction activities.

Implementation Types Covered:

• Retrofits

• Constructions

Types Covered:

• Multi-split Systems

• Single Split Systems

Cooling Equipments Covered:

• VRF Systems

• Room Air Conditioners

• Coolers

• Unitary Air Conditioners

• Cooling Towers

• Chillers

Heating Equipments Covered:

• Boilers

• Unitary Heaters

• Furnaces

• Heat Pumps

Ventilation Equipments Covered:

• Air Filters

• Air-Handling Units

• Dehumidifiers

• Humidifiers

• Air Purifiers

• Ventilation Fans

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

