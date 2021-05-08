Textile Chemicals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach $44.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Textile Chemicals Market include Akzonobel N.V., Archroma, Bozzetto Group, Dowdupont, Dystar Group, Ethox Chemicals LLC, Evonik Industries, Huntsman, Indofil Industries Limited, Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Rudolf Group, Sarex, Tanatex Chemicals, The Chemours Co and Wacker Chemie AG.

Increasing trend towards better home furnishing and rise in disposable incomes are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding disposal of these effluents is restraining the market growth.

Textile Chemicals are an integral part of different commercial and industrial areas, where any kind of fabric is utilized in operation. They are added during processing of fabric to convey specific features such as sweat absorbency, antimicrobial properties, stain resistance, texture required, and finish to the fabrics.

Based on application, the apparel segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the use of antimicrobial finishes while manufacturing these products as they help in the prevention of odor and bacterial contamination caused by the sweat trapped in clothes.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth of technologies, availability of cheap labor and rapid industrialization in the region. Also, increasing urbanization is expected to drive the market in the region.

Processes Covered:

• Bleaching

• Desizing

• Drying

• Dyeing

• Fabric Softenibg

• Finishing

• Mercerization

• Pretreatment

• Printing

• Scouring

• Washing

Textile Types Covered:

• Composites

• Fabric

• Nonwovens

• Fiber

Type of Chemicals Covered:

• Auxiliary Chemical Substances

• Functional Chemical Substances

• Other Type of Chemicals

Products Covered:

• Bleaching Agents

• Coating & Sizing Agents

• Desizing Agents

• Scouring Agents

• Yarn Lubricants

• Finishing Agents

• Colorant & Auxiliaries

• Surfactants

• Dyes & Dyestuff

Applications Covered:

• Technical Textile

• Home Textile

• Apparel

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Clothing

• Agriculture

• Medical

• Construction

• Packaging

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

