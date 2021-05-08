Mined Anthracite Coal – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Mined Anthracite Coal Market is expected to reach $78.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Mined Anthracite Coal Market include Atrum Coal NL , Blaschak Coal Corporation, Celtic Energy, Feishang Anthracite Resources , Glencore, Jindal Steel and Power, Reading Anthracite Coal, Sadovaya Group, Sadovaya Group, Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Coal Mining Group, Siberian Coal Energy, Vinacomin and Zululand Anthracite Colliery.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting execution of IOT in anthracite coal mining, increasing demand for anthracite coal in construction, infrastructural and manufacturing sector. However, strict policy and rules is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Anthracite coal is the most recent and most clean form of coal. It is created when bituminous coal is subjected to elevated pressure in folded rocks. Anthracite coal is the oldest and cleanest form of coal, with a minimum volatile matter and ash content. Anthracite coal accounts for around 1% share of the total coal reserves, owing to which, the product is very uncommon and more exclusive than other types of coal. Anthracite coal has the utmost energy and carbon content and smallest amount unwanted impurities among all coal types.

By grades, ultra-high grade segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to vast necessity of this in steel manufacturing industry. Ultra high grade anthracite is harder than other grade anthracite and has a superior relative density.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the quick development seen in the industrial sector and booming construction industry in most important economies in the region is major reason behind this growth. Asia Pacific having massive population base for which they need power generation at immense rate has further strengthened growth of the mined anthracite coal market in this region.

Grades Covered:

• Standard Grade

• Ultra-high Grade

• High Grade

Mining’s Covered:

• Underground Mining

• Surface Mining

Applications Covered:

• Steel Production

• Fertilizer Production

• Power Generation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

