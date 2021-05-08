Anechoic Chamber – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Anechoic Chamber Market is expected to reach $1.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Anechoic Chamber Market include TDK Corporation, MICROWAVE VISION GROUP (MVG), Frankonia Group, ESCO Technologies, Comtest Engineering, Eckel Industries, Cuming Microwave Corporation, Albatross Projects GmbH, Ecotone Systems Pvt. Ltd, Аntеnnа Ѕуѕtеmѕ Ѕоlutіоnѕ Ѕ.L, Вrаdеn Ѕhіеldіng Ѕуѕtеmѕ, Сhаmbеr Ѕеrvісеѕ, Panashield, IAC Acoustics, and NSI-MI Technologies.

Stringent government regulations related to electromagnetic interference across the electronics industry and the rising trend of outsourcing TIC services that need these chambers are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost involved in electromagnetic compatibility testing is hampering market growth.

An anechoic chamber is a room intended to absorb reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves. They are likewise frequently separated from waves entering from their surroundings. This combination means that an individual or detector exclusively hears direct sounds, in effect simulating being inside an infinitely enormous room.

Based on the type, the semi-anechoic chamber segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its ideal features which allow the user to constantly regulate background noise and also allows the user to test the components faster and have more accurate testing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for modern gadgets, newest medical technologies and investments in their production by many aerospace companies.

Types Covered:

• Full anechoic chamber

• Semi anechoic chamber

End Users Covered:

• Scientific Research

• Military and Defense

• IT and Telecommunications

• Electroacoustic Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer Appliances and Electronics

• Aerospace

• Electrical and Mechanical

• Medical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

