Industrial Automation And Control Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market is expected to reach $312.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market include ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Honeywell International Inc and Emerson Electric Co.

Its increasing adoption across various industries such as automotive, energy utilities etc., and rising adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high implementation cost of these systems is restraining the market growth.

Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS) refers to the collection of personnel, hardware, and software that can affect or influence the safe, secure, and reliable operation of an industrial process. Most IACS can be remotely operated or monitored, but the risk and challenges in enabling remote actions can vary according to the type of system and its function.

Based on control system, the distributed control systems (DCS) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to support of government towards industrialization and its growth in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better solutions to manage industrial plants in countries such as China & India and presence of the key market players and emerging companies in the region.

Component Types Covered:

• Control Valves

• Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

• Industrial Robots

• Sensors

Control Systems Covered:

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

End Users Covered:

• Transportation

• Oil & Gas

• Mining & Metal

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Energy & Utilities

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

