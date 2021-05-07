Healthcare Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Healthcare Packaging Market is expected to reach $223.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Packaging Market include BASF SE, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc, Dow Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL, and Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing health awareness, rising geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgical procedures. However, variation in the prices of raw materials is the limiting factor for the growth of the market.

Healthcare packaging is used to protect a packaged medical device or pharmaceutical product. As healthcare products may have unique specifications and often require sterilization before packaging, packaging of healthcare products is designed to uphold the highest medical guidelines and standards, and at the same time protect the integrity of the healthcare product. The package should guarantee that the product remains constant throughout its shelf life.

By end-user, the pharmaceuticals & biological segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products from the developing nations.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of a large customer base along with the growing demand for quality healthcare products.

Packaging Type Covered:

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

• Tertiary Packaging

Types Covered:

• Disposable Packaging

• Reusable Packaging

Packaging Formats Covered:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

Materials Covered:

• Non-Woven Fabric

• Paper & Paperboard

• Metal

• Glass

• Plastic

Drug Delivery Modes Covered:

• Dermal/Topical

• Oral

• Inhalable

• Injectable

Applications Covered:

• Medical Tools

• In-vitro Diagnostic Product

• Medical Devices

• Non-sterile Packaging

• Sterile Packaging

End Users Covered:

• Medical Equipment

• Pharmaceuticals & Biological

• Medical Supplies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

