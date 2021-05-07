Ultrasound Gels – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ultrasound Gels Market is expected to reach $1,158.15 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ultrasound Gels Market include Parker Laboratories, Medline Industries, Eco-Med Diagnostic Imaging, Roscoe Medical, Ceracarta Spa, National Therapy Products, Cardinal Health, Pharmaceutical Innovation, Modul Diagram, and DJO Global.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand from hospitals, low cost of the product, and rising awareness regarding breast cancer. However, the cooling effect of ultrasound gels is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Ultrasound gels are the conductive medium which is generally composed of propylene glycol, water and sometimes a dye. It acts as a coupling agent and thus helps in creating a tight bond between the skin and the probe. This gel helps in the transmission of ultrasound waves directly to the tissues and other parts where imaging is required. It is clear and solid and a little bit gluey which does not allow it to drip off. These gels regularly act as a thickening agent which allows it to spread over the skin.

By end-user, the hospital segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as a lot of patients approach hospitals for the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic disorders.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising number of cancer patients and increasing lifestyle diseases among the people of this region.

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

Types Covered:

• Non-sterile

• Sterile

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

