Bone Glue – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bone Glue Market is expected to reach $1,478.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Bone Glue Market include Johnson and Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Tissuemed Ltd, Cryolife, Luna Innovations Incorporated, Cohera Medical Inc, C.R. Bard Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, and Chemence Medical Inc.

Factors contributing for the growth of the market are increasing surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and rising prevalence of bone disorders. However, the availability of substitutes is hindering the growth of the market.

Bone glue is collagen obtained from the bones of animals. It is also derived from fish’s dried swim bladder and bovine bone. The production of bone glues involves procuring animal bones washing, boiling under pressure, demineralizing and drying the extracted collagen.

By application, the orthopaedic segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing demand for surgical sealants in this sector.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the improved healthcare infrastructure and advanced pharmaceutical production in the major economies of the region.

Types Covered:

• Natural Bone Glue

• Synthetic Bone Glue

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Sales

• Direct Sales

Applications Covered:

• Vertebroplasty

• Orthopaedic

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Specialized Orthopaedic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

