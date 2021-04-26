Ice Acrylic Acid Market Report 2021 – World Top Players Analysis Till 2027

The Global Ice Acrylic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Ice Acrylic Acid market with company profiles of key players such as:
- BASF
- DOW
- Nippon Shokubai
- Arkema
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Hexion
- Sasol
- Formosa Plastics
- Taixing Jurong Chemical
- Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical
- Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid
- Sanmu Group
- Shandong kaitai petrochemical
- CNOOC
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Ice Acrylic Acid 》99.0%
- Glacial Acrylic Acid 》99.5%
- Other
By Application
- Chemical Industry
- Water Treatment Industry
- Detergent Industry
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Ice Acrylic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ice Acrylic Acid Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Ice Acrylic Acid Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ice Acrylic Acid Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ice Acrylic Acid Industry
