Global eDiscovery Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global eDiscovery market with company profiles of key players such as:

Symantec Corporation

Xerox Corportion

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company

IBM Corporation

Kcura Corporation

Accessdata

Zylab Technologies

Guidance Software, Inc.

Recommind, Inc.

Exterro, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

eDiscovery Market Analysis by Solution:

Legal Hold

Early Case Assessment

Data Processing

Technology Assisted Review

Data Production



eDiscovery Market Analysis by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises



eDiscovery Market Analysis by Type:

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

Managed Services



eDiscovery Market Analysis by End-User:

Government

Legal Sector

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others



eDiscovery Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global eDiscovery Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 eDiscovery Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 eDiscovery Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 eDiscovery Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Deployment

Chapter 7 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 8 eDiscovery Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of eDiscovery Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of eDiscovery Industry



