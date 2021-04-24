Global Smart Grid Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution and service. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Smart Grid market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- ABB Group
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- IBM Corporation
- Itron, Inc.
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Oracle Corporation
- Open Systems International
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Solution:
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid Distribution Management
- Smart Grid Communication
- Grid Asset Management
- Geographic Information System
- Billing and Customer Information System
By Service:
- Consulting
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Smart Grid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Smart Grid Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Smart Grid Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Smart Grid Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Smart Grid Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 Smart Grid Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 7 Smart Grid Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Smart Grid Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Smart Grid Industry
