Global Service Delivery Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, organization size, and industry vertical. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Service Delivery Automation market with company profiles of key players such as:
- IBM
- UiPath SRL
- IPsoft
- Blue Prism
- Xerox Corporation
- Nice Systems Ltd.
- Celaton Limited
- Openspan Inc.
- Automation Anywhere Inc.
- Arago Us, Inc.
- Genfour Ltd.
- Exilant Technologies Private Limited
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- IT Process Automation
- Business Process Automation
By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT, Telecommunication & Media
- Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Manufacturing & Logistics
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Service Delivery Automation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Service Delivery Automation Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Service Delivery Automation Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Service Delivery Automation Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Organization Size
Chapter 7 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Industry Vertical
Chapter 8 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Service Delivery Automation Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Service Delivery Automation Industry
