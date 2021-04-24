Global Service Delivery Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, organization size, and industry vertical. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Service Delivery Automation market with company profiles of key players such as:

IBM

UiPath SRL

IPsoft

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

Nice Systems Ltd.

Celaton Limited

Openspan Inc.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Arago Us, Inc.

Genfour Ltd.

Exilant Technologies Private Limited

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

IT Process Automation

Business Process Automation



By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT, Telecommunication & Media

Travel, Hospitality & Transportation

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Service Delivery Automation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Service Delivery Automation Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Service Delivery Automation Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Service Delivery Automation Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 7 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Service Delivery Automation Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Service Delivery Automation Industry



