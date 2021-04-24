Global Thermic Fluids Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Thermic Fluids market with company profiles of key players such as:

Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil

Eastman Chemical Company

British Petroleum

Shell

BASF SE

Dynalene Inc.

Paratherm Corporation

Multitherm LLC.

Kost U.S.A Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Silicone and Aromatic

Mineral Oils

Glycol (Ethylene and Propylene)

Other (Including Molten Salts & HFPE Thermic Fluids, Etc.)



By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Concentrated Solar Power

Food and Beverage

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others (Including Transport, Biodiesel, Waste Heat Recovery, etc.)



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Thermic Fluids Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Thermic Fluids Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Thermic Fluids Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Thermic Fluids Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Thermic Fluids Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Thermic Fluids Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Thermic Fluids Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Thermic Fluids Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Thermic Fluids Industry



