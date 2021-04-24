Global Patient Registry Software Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Patient Registry Software market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Advertek Incorporated
- Cecity, Inc.
- Dacima Software, Inc.
- Figmd, Inc.
- Global Vision Technologies, Inc.
- IFA Systems AG
- Imagetrend, Inc.
- Liaison Technologies
- M2S, Inc.
- Mckesson Corporation
- Optum, Inc.
- Phytel, Inc.
- Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.
- Research Holdings, Inc.
- Telligen, Inc.
- Velos, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type of Database:
- Product Registries
- Health Service Registries
- Disease Registries
By Product Type:
- Standalone Software
- Integrated Software
By Pricing Model:
- Subscription Models
- Ownership Models
By Deployment Model:
- On-Premise Models
- Cloud-Based Models
By Functionality:
- Population Health Management (PHM)
- Patient Care Management
- Health Information Exchange (HIE)
- Point of Care
- Product Outcome Evaluation
- Medical Research & Clinical Studies
By End User:
- Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
- Hospitals and Medical Practices
- Private Players
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Research Centers
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Patient Registry Software Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Patient Registry Software Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Patient Registry Software Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Patient Registry Software Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Type of Database
Chapter 6 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 7 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Pricing Model
Chapter 8 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 9 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Functionality
Chapter 10 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 11 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Patient Registry Software Companies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Patient Registry Software Industry
