Global Bluetooth Low Energy Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the Global Bluetooth Low Energy market with company profiles of key players such as:

Ericsson Technology Licensing

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

IBM Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Bluegiga Technologies

Nordic Semiconductors

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cambridge Silicon Radio

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

MyLand Limited

Qualcomm Inc.

Nike, Inc.

LG Corp

Ellisys S.A.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

PC and Peripherals

Medicine and Health

Smart Energy

Sports and Fitness

Industry Automation

Points of Sale (POS)

Location and Advertising

Mobile Telephony

Automotive

Security and Emergency Response

Entertainment



By Technology:

Integrated Modules

Discrete Solutions



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Bluetooth Low Energy Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bluetooth Low Energy Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bluetooth Low Energy Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bluetooth Low Energy Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bluetooth Low Energy Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Bluetooth Low Energy Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Bluetooth Low Energy Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Bluetooth Low Energy Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Bluetooth Low Energy Industry



