Global Pigments Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Pigments market with company profiles of key players such as:

Altana AG

BASF SE

Carl Schlenk AG

Cathay Industries Group

Clariant AG

CRISTAL

DIC Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (The ISK Group)

Lanxess AG

Meghmani Group of Industries

Merck Group

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

The Chemours Company

The Shepherd Color Company

Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd (TOMATEC)

Tronox Limited.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

Specialty Pigments



By End-User:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Pigments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Pigments Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pigments Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Pigments Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Pigments Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Pigments Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Pigments Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Pigments Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Pigments Industry



