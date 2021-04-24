Global Pigments Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Pigments market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Altana AG
- BASF SE
- Carl Schlenk AG
- Cathay Industries Group
- Clariant AG
- CRISTAL
- DIC Corporation
- Ferro Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (The ISK Group)
- Lanxess AG
- Meghmani Group of Industries
- Merck Group
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
- The Chemours Company
- The Shepherd Color Company
- Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd (TOMATEC)
- Tronox Limited.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Inorganic Pigments
- Organic Pigments
- Specialty Pigments
By End-User:
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Inks
- Plastics
- Construction Materials
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Pigments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Pigments Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Pigments Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Pigments Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Pigments Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Pigments Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 7 Pigments Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Pigments Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Pigments Industry
