Global Mobile Money Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on transaction mode, nature of payment, location of payment, type of purchase, and vertical. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Vodafone Group PLC

Gemalto

MasterCard Incorporated

Google Inc.

FIS

Bharti Airtel Limited

Orange S.A.

Monitise PLC

Mahindra Comviva

Paypal PTE. Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Transaction Mode:

Near Field Communication (NFC)/Smart Cards

Direct Mobile Billing

Mobile Web/WAP Payments

Short Message Service

SIM Toolkit/Unstructured Service Supplementary Data (STK/USSD)

Mobile Applications (Apps)

Interactive Voice Response System

Others



By Nature Of Payment:

Person to Person

Person to Business

Business to Person

Business to Business



By Location Of Payment:

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments



By Type Of Purchase:

Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups

Money Transfers and Payments

Merchandise and Coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Digital Products



By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Mobile Money Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mobile Money Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mobile Money Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mobile Money Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Transaction Mode

Chapter 6 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Nature Of Payment

Chapter 7 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Location Of Payment

Chapter 8 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Type Of Purchase

Chapter 9 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Industry

Chapter 10 Mobile Money Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Mobile Money Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Mobile Money Industry



