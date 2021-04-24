Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, technology, application and end-user. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
Geographical Leader
- North America
Leading Segment
- By Type – Statistical NLP
- By Technology – Recognition technologies
- By End User – Automotive, IT & telecom and Defense & Aerospace
- By Application – Machine translation
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:
- SAS Institute
- Nokia Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Facebook, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- 3M Company
- Nuance Communications
- Netbase Solutions, Inc.
- Verint systems
- Fuji Xerox
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Types:
- Statistical NLP
- Hybrid based NLP
- Rule NLP
By Technology:
- Recognition technologies
- Operational technologies
- Analytics technologies
By Applications:
- Machine translation
- Information extraction
- Report generation
- Question answering
- Others
By End User:
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Banking Financial Services and Insurance
- IT and Telecom
- Government, Defense & Aerospace
- Media & Advertisement
- Academia and Education
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Consumables
Chapter 7 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Apparels
Chapter 8 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry
