Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Geographical Leader

North America



Leading Segment

By Type – Statistical NLP

By Technology – Recognition technologies

By End User – Automotive, IT & telecom and Defense & Aerospace

By Application – Machine translation



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

SAS Institute

Nokia Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Facebook, Inc.

Apple Inc.

3M Company

Nuance Communications

Netbase Solutions, Inc.

Verint systems

Fuji Xerox

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Types:

Statistical NLP

Hybrid based NLP

Rule NLP



By Technology:

Recognition technologies

Operational technologies

Analytics technologies



By Applications:

Machine translation

Information extraction

Report generation

Question answering

Others



By End User:

Automotive

Healthcare

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government, Defense & Aerospace

Media & Advertisement

Academia and Education



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Consumables

Chapter 7 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Apparels

Chapter 8 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Industry

