Global Petroleum Resin Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, application and end-use. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
Geographical Leader
- Asia Pacific
- By Application – Adhesives and Sealants
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Petroleum Resin market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Total Cray Valley
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Lesco Chemical Limited
- Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd.
- Zeon Corporation
- Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Limited
- Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd
- Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd.
- Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Neville Chemical Company
- Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited
- Seacon Corporation
- Thankyou Chem (Henan) Co., Ltd.
- Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- C5 Resins
- C9 Resins
- Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins
- C5/C9 Resins
By Applications:
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Printing Inks
- Paints & Coatings
- Rubber Compounding
- Tapes & Labels
- Others
By End-Use:
- Building & Construction
- Tire Industry
- Personal Hygiene
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Petroleum Resin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Petroleum Resin Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Petroleum Resin Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Petroleum Resin Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 8 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Petroleum Resin Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Petroleum Resin Industry
