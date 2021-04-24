Global Petroleum Resin Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, application and end-use. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.

Geographical Leader

Asia Pacific

Leading Segment

By Application – Adhesives and Sealants



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Petroleum Resin market with company profiles of key players such as:

Total Cray Valley

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Lesco Chemical Limited

Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd.

Zeon Corporation

Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Limited

Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd.

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Neville Chemical Company

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited

Seacon Corporation

Thankyou Chem (Henan) Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

C5 Resins

C9 Resins

Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins

C5/C9 Resins



By Applications:

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Rubber Compounding

Tapes & Labels

Others



By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Tire Industry

Personal Hygiene

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Petroleum Resin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Petroleum Resin Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Petroleum Resin Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Petroleum Resin Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Petroleum Resin Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Petroleum Resin Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Petroleum Resin Industry

