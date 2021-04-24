Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based solution, service, vertical, and region. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corp.
- Oracle Corporation
- EMC Corporation
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- BWise BV
- Newport Consulting Group, Llc
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Solution:
- Audit Management Solution
- Policy Management Solution
- Compliance Management Solution
- Risk Management Solution
- Financial Control Management Solution
- Other Solutions
By Service:
- Consulting
- Implementation Service
- Support
By Vertical:
- Telecom Sector
- Media & Entertainment Sector
- Healthcare Sector
- Public Sector
- Retail Sector
- Transportation Sector
- Manufacturing Sector
- Energy And Utility Sector
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 7 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 8 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Industry
