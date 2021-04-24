Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based solution, service, vertical, and region. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) market with company profiles of key players such as:

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corporation

EMC Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

BWise BV

Newport Consulting Group, Llc

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Solution:

Audit Management Solution

Policy Management Solution

Compliance Management Solution

Risk Management Solution

Financial Control Management Solution

Other Solutions



By Service:

Consulting

Implementation Service

Support



By Vertical:

Telecom Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

Healthcare Sector

Public Sector

Retail Sector

Transportation Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Energy And Utility Sector



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Industry



