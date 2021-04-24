Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Need to increase asset life of aging infrastructure

Reduction in maintenance and procurement costs

Increasing importance of asset tracking

Improved return on assets (RoA)



Restraints

High deployment cost for small and medium businesses

Lack of awareness about benefits of enterprise asset management solutions

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the enterprise asset management (EAM) market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB Group

IFS AB

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Assetworks LLC

CGI Group

Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc.

Infor

Mainsaver, Inc.

Real Asset Management

Schneider Electric (Invensys)

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of enterprise asset management (EAM) marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Software:

Linear Assets Roads Railways Pipelines Electricity Transmission Lines

Non-Linear Assets Fleet Equipment Buildings

Field Service Management (FSM)

Assets MRO



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Service:

Implementation

Managed Services

Training & Support



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Business (SMBs)

Large Enterprises



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Vertical:

Government

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Software

Chapter 6 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Industry



