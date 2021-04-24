Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers
- Need to increase asset life of aging infrastructure
- Reduction in maintenance and procurement costs
- Increasing importance of asset tracking
- Improved return on assets (RoA)
Restraints
- High deployment cost for small and medium businesses
- Lack of awareness about benefits of enterprise asset management solutions
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the enterprise asset management (EAM) market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @
https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8324-enterprise-asset-management-eam-market-report
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ABB Group
- IFS AB
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Assetworks LLC
- CGI Group
- Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc.
- Infor
- Mainsaver, Inc.
- Real Asset Management
- Schneider Electric (Invensys)
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of enterprise asset management (EAM) marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Software:
- Linear Assets
- Roads
- Railways
- Pipelines
- Electricity Transmission Lines
- Non-Linear Assets
- Fleet
- Equipment
- Buildings
- Field Service Management (FSM)
- Assets MRO
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Service:
- Implementation
- Managed Services
- Training & Support
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Business (SMBs)
- Large Enterprises
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Vertical:
- Government
- Oil and Gas
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market @
https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-8324
The Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Software
Chapter 6 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 7 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Organization Size
Chapter 8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 9 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Industry
Purchase the complete Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Research Report @
https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-8324
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Combat Management System Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Database Management Systems Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Personal Identity Management Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/11/enterprise-asset-management-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/
More Links –
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-sodium-silicate-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3398799/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-polyvinyl-butyral-films-and-sheets-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3398801/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-bionematicides-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3398803/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-synthetic-rubber-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3398807/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-itaconic-acid-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3398809/