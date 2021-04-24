Global Soil Treatment Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers
- Growing demand for food grains by a growing population
- Growing organic food market
Restraints
- Lack of awareness in developing countries
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the soil treatment market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Soil Treatment market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- American Vanguard Corporation
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Kanesho Soil Treatment
- Monsanto Company
- Novozymes A/S
- Platform Specialty Products
- Solvay S.A.
- Syngenta AG
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of soil treatment marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Soil Treatment Market Analysis by Technology:
- Physiochemical Treatment
- Soil Vapor Extraction (Sve)
- Solidification & Stabilization
- Chemical Oxidation
- Electro Kinetic Separation
- Fracturing
- Soil Flushing
- Biological Treatment
- Bioventing
- Enhanced Bioremediation
- Phytoremediation
- Thermal Treatment
Soil Treatment Market Analysis by Type:
- Organic Amendments
- Animal Dung
- Crop Residue
- Compost
- Sewage Sludge
- Other Organic Amendments
- pH Adjusters
- Aglime
- Gypsum
- Others
- Soil Protection
- Weed Control
- Glyphosate
- Atrazine
- Acetochlor
- 2,4-D
- Other Weed Control
- Pest Control
Soil Treatment Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Soil Treatment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Soil Treatment Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Soil Treatment Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Soil Treatment Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Soil Treatment Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Soil Treatment Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 7 Soil Treatment Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Soil Treatment Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Soil Treatment Industry
