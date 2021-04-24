Global Petroleum Market Research Report 2021-2026

Major Restraints

Increasing demand in automotive industry

Government subsidiary support



Major Drivers

Strict government regulation associated with environment

Exhausting resources

Presence of substitute

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Petroleum market with company profiles of key players such as:

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Royal Dutch Shell

Total SA

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Types

Fuel Oil

Liquefied Petroleum Gas



By Processing

Upstream

Downstream

Pipeline

Marine



By Applications:

Oil Products

Natural Gas

Petrochemical

Lubricants



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Petroleum Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Petroleum Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Petroleum Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Petroleum Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Petroleum Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Petroleum Market Analysis By Processing

Chapter 7 Petroleum Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Petroleum Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Petroleum Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Petroleum Industry



