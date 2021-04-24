Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026

Major Restraints

New safety regulations for hazardous areas getting stiffer

Exploration of new mining sites

Growth in automation sector

Rising concerns with regards to safety in plants drives the growth of explosion proof equipment

Growing adoption of wireless communication to open new market for wireless ex-proof equipment



Major Drivers

Disparate standardization process

Continuous amendments in safety regulations

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Explosion Proof Equipment market with company profiles of key players such as:

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

R. Stahl Ag

Pentair PLC

ABB Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh

Siemens AG

E2s Warning Signals LLC

Adalet Inc.

PELCO Corporation

General Electric Company

Extronics Ltd

Hawke International

A.B Controls And Technology, Inc.

Bartec Gmbh

Cortem S.P.A.

KH Industries, Inc.

Mhe Demag (S) PTE Ltd.

Marechal Electric Sa

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Protection Principle:

Explosion Prevention/Limiting Energy Intrinsic Safe Devices Non-Incendive Devices Non-Sparking Devices Pressurized Enclosures Purging Enclosure Restricted Breathing Hermetical Sealing

Explosion Proof/Explosion Containment Flameproof Enclosures Ingress Enclosures Conduit & Cable Seals

Explosion Segregation (Isolation) Powder/Sand Filling Oil/Liquid Immersion





By Flammable Substances:

Class I

Class Ii

Class Iii



By Area Classification:

Division 1

Division2



By Zones:

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22



By Applicable Systems:

Cable Glands

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Lifting Systems

Lighting Systems

Material Handling Systems

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Switches & Sockets

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

HVAC

Others



By End – User

Aerospace & Aircraft

Construction

Manufacturing Chemicals Paints Textiles Other Manufacturing

Food Processing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Marine Industry

Waste Management

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Explosion Proof Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Protection Principle

Chapter 6 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Flammable Substances

Chapter 7 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Area Classification

Chapter 8 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Zones

Chapter 9 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Applicable Systems

Chapter 10 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 11 Explosion Proof Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Explosion Proof Equipment Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Explosion Proof Equipment Industry



