Global Farm Management Software Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers:

Increasing demand for smart or precision farming

Increased demand for automatic computing (AUTO-COM)

Availability of the internet connectivity

Increased demand for precise farming systems



Restraints:

Lack of technical expertise

High price of devices and equipment used for precision farming

Farm management software solutions are expensive and complex to use.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved.

The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Farm Management Software market with company profiles of key players such as:

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corp.

Iteris, Inc.

Deere & Co.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Conservis Corp.

Granular, Inc.

Agrivi Ltd.

FarmerEdge

New Science Technologies Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Farming Type:

Crop Farming

Livestock Farming



By Service:

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support



By Applications:

Record Keeping

Farm Mapping

Monitoring

Farm Economics

Resource & Inventory Management

Others



By Delivery Model:

On-Premise

Cloud Based



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Farm Management Software Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Farm Management Software Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Farm Management Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Farm Management Software Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Farm Management Software Market Analysis By Farming Type

Chapter 6 Farm Management Software Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Farm Management Software Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Farm Management Software Market Analysis By Delivery Model

Chapter 9 Farm Management Software Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Farm Management Software Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Farm Management Software Industry

