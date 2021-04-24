Global Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Increase in the number of new cancer cases

Rising adoption of SPECT and PET Scans

Increase in preference for radiation therapy for cancer treatment

Developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals



Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies

Competition from conventional alternative diagnostic procedures

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals market with company profiles of key players such as:

Bayer Healthcare AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

GE Healthcare

IBA Molecular Imaging

Jubilant Pharma

Mallinckrodt plc

Medtronic plc

Nordien, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Product Type:

Diagnostics SPECT Isotopes PET Isotopes

Therapeutics Alpha Emitters Beta Emmiters Brachytherapy





Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Applications:

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid

Bone Metastasis

Endocrine Tumors



Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nuclear Medicine / Radiopharmaceuticals Industry

