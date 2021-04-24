Global IoT Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Growing demand for smartphones and other connecting devices

Growing use of internet in china

Rising trend of industrial automation

Mainstream adoption of cloud computing



Restraints

Complex network infrastructure of IoT

High power consumption by connected devices

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the China IoT market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global IoT market with company profiles of key players such as:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Mediatek Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of China IoT marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Global IoT Market Analysis by Hardware:

Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Application Processor Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Memory Device

Logic Device

Sensor Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Gas Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical Sensor Motion and Position Sensor Soil Humidity Sensor Soil Temperature Sensor

Connectivity IC Ant+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) ZigBee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Ethernet Near Field Communication (NFC) Enocean Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Thread Z-Wave Isa 100





Global IoT Market Analysis by Software:

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Application and Network Security

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Bandwidth Management



Global IoT Market Analysis by Platform:

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform



Global IoT Market Analysis by Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services



Global IoT Market Analysis by Applications:

Consumer Electronics Activity Monitors Smart Watches Smart Glasses Wearable Cameras Smart TVs Refrigerators Washing Machines Other Products

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Lighting Control Actuators

Industrial Industrial Motes

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Meters Continuous Glucose Monitors Pulse Oximeters Automated External Defibrillators Programmable Syringe Pumps Wearable Injectors Multiparameter Monitors

Retail Smart Beacons

Oil & Gas Wireless Sensors

Agriculture Wireless Sensors

Other



Global IoT Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global IoT Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 IoT Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 IoT Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 IoT Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 IoT Market Analysis By Hardware

Chapter 6 IoT Market Analysis By Software

Chapter 7 IoT Market Analysis By Platform

Chapter 8 IoT Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 9 IoT Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 10 IoT Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of IoT Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of IoT Industry



