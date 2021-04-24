Global Fire Extinguisher Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Safety government and industrial norms

Technological innovations in equipment and safety systems

Growth in infrastructure and construction industry



Restraints

Rise in raw material prices

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the fire extinguisher market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Fire Extinguisher market with company profiles of key players such as:

Amerex Corporation

BRK Electronics

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of fire extinguisher marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Product Type:

Multi-Purpose Dry Chemical

Regular Dry Chemical

Portable Fire Extinguishers

Automatic Fire Extinguishers

Others



Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Fire Type:

Solids

Flammable Liquids

Flammable Gasses

Electrical Equipment

Combustible Metals

Cooking

Others



Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Agents:

Monoammonium Phosphate

Sodium Bicarbonate

Potassium Bicarbonate

Carbon Dioxide

Aqueous Film Forming Foams

Others



Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Warehouses

Factories And Food Processing Plants

Manufacturing And Construction Sites

Others



Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Fire Extinguisher Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fire Extinguisher Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fire Extinguisher Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fire Extinguisher Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Fire Type

Chapter 7 Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Agents

Chapter 8 Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Fire Extinguisher Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Fire Extinguisher Industry

