Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Increasing research and development investments

Increasing scope of biomedical applications



Restraints

High costs associated with printers

Biocompatibility issues of 3D printed medical devices

Limited technical expertise

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the 3D printing healthcare market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market with company profiles of key players such as:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Bio3D Technologies

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

EnvisionTec

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of 3D printing healthcare marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Component:

System/Device

Materials

Services



3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Technology:

Droplet Deposition (DD) Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM) Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

Photopolymerization Stereolithography (SLA) Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

Laser Beam melting Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Selective laser melting (SLM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing



3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Application:

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering



3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by End Users:

Medical And Surgical Centers

Pharma And Biotech Companies

Academic Institutions



3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 3D Printing Healthcare Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 3D Printing Healthcare Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By End Users

Chapter 9 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing Healthcare Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing Healthcare Industry



