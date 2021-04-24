Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers
- Increasing research and development investments
- Increasing scope of biomedical applications
Restraints
- High costs associated with printers
- Biocompatibility issues of 3D printed medical devices
- Limited technical expertise
- Unfavorable reimbursement policies
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the 3D printing healthcare market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Arcam AB
- Bio3D Technologies
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- EnvisionTec
- Materialise NV
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
- Oxford Performance Materials Inc.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of 3D printing healthcare market's mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Component:
- System/Device
- Materials
- Services
3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Technology:
- Droplet Deposition (DD)
- Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology
- Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)
- Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)
- Photopolymerization
- Stereolithography (SLA)
- Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
- Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)
- Laser Beam melting
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Selective laser melting (SLM)
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing
3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Application:
- External Wearable Devices
- Clinical Study Devices
- Implants
- Tissue Engineering
3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by End Users:
- Medical And Surgical Centers
- Pharma And Biotech Companies
- Academic Institutions
3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 3D Printing Healthcare Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 3D Printing Healthcare Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 6 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 7 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By End Users
Chapter 9 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing Healthcare Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing Healthcare Industry
