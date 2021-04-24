Global Streaming Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers
- Rising demand for instant action on business events
- Emergence of IoT enabled technologies
Restraints
- Complicated analytical workflow
- Lack of awareness about streaming analytics
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the streaming analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Streaming Analytics
market with company profiles of key players such as:
- International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Software AG
- Informatica Corporation
- Tibco Software
- Impetus Technologies
- Sqlstream
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of streaming analytics marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Type:
- Software
- Service
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting Services
Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Application:
- Fraud Detection
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Risk Management
- Network Management and Optimization
- Location Intelligence
- Operations Management
- Others
Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Deployment Model:
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Verticals:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications & IT
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation & Logistics
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Streaming Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Streaming Analytics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Streaming Analytics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Streaming Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 8 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Industry Verticals
Chapter 9 Streaming Analytics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Streaming Analytics Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Streaming Analytics Industry
