Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers

Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases

Government initiatives

Technological advancements

Rising number of infectious diseases in developing countries



Restraints

High procedure costs

Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the point-of-care diagnostics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The point-of-care diagnostics market has been segmented based on product such as glucose monitoring kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits (cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits, lipid testing kits), infectious disease testing kits (influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis c testing kits, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infection testing kits, respiratory infections testing kits and other infectious disease testing kits), coagulation monitoring kits (PT/INR testing kits, activated clotting time (ACT/APTT) testing kits), pregnancy & fertility testing kits (pregnancy testing kits, fertility testing kits), tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits and other POC testing kits. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each product has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Point-Of-Care

Diagnostics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Nova Biomedical

PTs Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Siemens AG

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of point-of-care diagnostics marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product:

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits Cardiac Markers Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Kits HBA1C Testing Kits LIPID Testing Kits

Infectious Disease Testing Kits Influenza Testing Kits HIV Testing Kits Hepatitis C Testing Kits Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing Kits Tropical Diseases Testing Kits Healthcare-Associated Infection Testing Kits Respiratory Infections Testing Kits Other Infectious Disease Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits PT/INR Testing Kits Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Kits

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Pregnancy Testing Kits Fertility Testing Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Hematology Testing Kits

Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits

Fecal Occult Testing Kits

Other POC Testing Kits



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Prescription Mode:

Prescription-Based Testing Kits

OTC Testing Kits Market



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by End User:

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals/Critical Care Settings

Outpatient Healthcare Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Home Care

Others



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Prescription Mode

Chapter 7 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Industry



